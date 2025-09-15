Mbeki says South Africa doesn’t want war with United States over tariffs





Former President Thabo Mbeki has urged South Africa to pursue constructive dialogue with the United States, to prevent a trade war, stressing the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty.





Speaking at a public session on economic challenges, Mbeki said, “We don’t want war with the US over tariffs. South Africa is engaging constructively while standing firm on its independence.”





His comments come after the U.S. imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports, affecting key sectors such as automotive and manufacturing. President Cyril Ramaphosa described the tariffs as potentially disastrous, warning they could worsen an already fragile post-election economy.





Mbeki highlighted the broader implications of U.S. trade policies and called on diplomats to seek mutual solutions. “Our government has taken a correct position: we don’t want confrontation with the United States, but we insist on our independence to determine what’s good for South Africa,” he said.





In response to the tariffs, South Africa is accelerating trade diversification, strengthening ties with the European Union, China, and BRICS partners to mitigate potential revenue losses. Ramaphosa also emphasized that South Africa is negotiating with the US, rejecting opposition claims that the government is “grovelling” to Washington.





Analysts note that resolving the dispute is crucial not only for South Africa but for Africa’s broader trade landscape, with Mbeki’s approach favoring dialogue over confrontation.