DARE THE LAW AND WE MEET IN COURT ON FRIDAY.

Since yeterday, some people are agitated over my move to send a warning shot to challenge the nomination of the trio adopted by PF on account of their seats being vacant due to estbalished facts of corruption, violence, malpractices, and non possession/ production of the Grade 12 academic qualification certificate.

By the fact that the Concourt upheld the High Court ruling that nullified their elections on account of corruption and malpractices, and non possession/production of a Grade 12 academic qualification certificate, using backdoors to recontest these by-elections is undermining electoral integrity and legitimacy.

The nullification of their seats proved that the trio offended the provisions of the Constitution and the prescribed code of conduct i.e.electoral code of conduct, which is not only a ground for vacating one’s seat but also an offence, punishable by law.

Art 72(2) (b) and (h) guide us all that the office of a member of parliament becomes vacant if the member acts contrary to the prescribed code of conduct in this case the electoral.code of Conduct and/or is disqualified as a result of the decision of the Constitutional court among other pieces of legislation, will be summoned to support the challenge we are drafting.

Indeed the prescribed electoral code of conduct was violated with impunity by the tro and lessons must be drawn from the nomination challenge on friday this week when we file.

So we urge the trio not to dare the law. It is the rule of law and must be respected. The rule of law has no fear or favour and is blind to such.

We are determined to invite the Constitutional Court again to interprete the trio’s eligibility to recontest the by-election after their elections were nullified on established facts that violated the Constitution and the electoral law and code.

Those claiming that I have been bought to push for electoral integrity, be assured that, *Yes am bought with a price by the blood of Jesus which he shed already for me on the Cross.

I will Never compromise on electoral credibility, legitimacy and integrity. It is my calling as i Will not allow the electoral law to be breached for fear of being called names by the same people who had called, perceived me and continue to do so to me to date and had held that views since their birth, some upto death.

It is their birthright to do what they do but now they must be assured that we are challenging their nomination in the Concourt on friday, this week, if they file successfully, whether they like it or not.

Those trying to harass, intimidate or threaten me, surely they must know by now what type of a human being am made of?

Am i a type that get scared on doing what i believe is the right thing or one who easily get silenced?

I fear defeat not death.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi