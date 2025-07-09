Breaking news



Mchunu admits knowing Matlala but denies syndicate ties



Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi linking him to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi in a Gauteng-based crime syndicate.





Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team and the removal of 121 case dockets in March 2025, citing evidence from Matlala’s phone showing financial support for Mchunu’s political activities via Mogotsi.





Mchunu, responding today, July 9, stated he has never met or spoken to Matlala, nor received anything from him, and only initiated a review of a R360 million SAPS tender awarded to Matlala, which was later terminated.





He acknowledged knowing Mogotsi as a “comrade” but denied any improper association or benefits.





The allegations, labeled a “national security concern” by President Ramaphosa, have fueled demands for Mchunu’s resignation and a commission of inquiry.





Mchunu called for a transparent investigation to clear his name and protect the integrity of the SAPS