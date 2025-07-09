Mchunu and Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission over corruption claims





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and his predecessor Bheki Cele have been summoned to appear before the African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission, following explosive allegations of corruption and ties to organized crime.





The accusations, brought to light by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, center on their alleged connections to businessman Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala, who is linked to a criminal syndicate involving politicians, police, and judicial figures





According to reports, Cele is accused of staying in a luxury penthouse owned by Matlala, shortly before Matlala’s company secured a R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) contract.





Mchunu, meanwhile, faces scrutiny for disbanding a task team investigating political killings, which Mkhwanazi claimed was uncovering a powerful syndicate.





The allegations have sparked outrage, with critics pointing to a broader pattern of corruption within the ANC.





ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Mchunu will appear before the Integrity Commission but clarified that the party’s step-aside rule does not yet apply, as no formal charges have been filed.





Details regarding Cele’s summons remain less clear, though sources indicate both leaders will face rigorous questioning.





As the nation watches, the outcome of these hearings could have significant implications for the ANC’s credibility, already strained by years of corruption scandals.