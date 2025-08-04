Mchunu reveals R15.5 billion in civil claims against South African Police Service

Mchunu reveals R15.5 billion in civil claims against SAPS



Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is facing a staggering R15.5 billion in civil claims for the 2023/24 financial year, raising fresh concerns about police conduct and accountability.



In a written parliamentary reply, Mchunu said the majority of the claims stem from wrongful arrests and detentions, which alone account for over R14.8 billion across more than 15,000 cases. An additional R741 million has been claimed in 180 incidents related to police shootings.





While not all claims result in payouts, the state has already paid over R528 million with R466 million for wrongful arrests and R62 million for shooting-related matters. These include court-ordered payments and out-of-court settlements.





The minister described the claims as a “serious concern,” adding that internal reforms are being implemented to reduce future liabilities. This includes improved training, legal compliance monitoring, and a focus on high-risk police stations.





Mchunu’s disclosure comes as he remains on special leave following serious allegations of political interference and corruption cover-ups within SAPS leadership. Parliament has since launched a judicial commission and ad-hoc committee to investigate.





The growing civil claims and leadership crisis have deepened public scrutiny of the SAPS, with civil society organisations calling for urgent accountability and reform.