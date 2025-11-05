McKenzie rewards South Africa’s sports stars with R9.5 million bonus package



Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has announced a R9.5 million bonus package to reward national teams for their recent achievements on the international stage.





The announcement, made on October 16, 2025, recognizes what the minister described as a “golden period” for South African sport.



Bafana Bafana received the largest share of R5 million following their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2026 World Cup.





Banyana Banyana were awarded R1 million for securing their place in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while the Proteas Women also earned R1 million for reaching the final of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.





The Springbok Women and Amajita, the U-20 men’s football team, each received R1 million for qualifying for their respective 2025 World Cup tournaments. The Amajimbos, South Africa’s U-17 men’s team, were granted R500,000 following their historic first win at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup.





Minister McKenzie said the incentive aims to “celebrate the momentum and inspire future triumphs,” emphasizing that the bonuses reflect the government’s commitment to supporting and developing South African sport.





The funds will be shared among the players and technical staff of the rewarded teams.