McKenzie won’t apologize for racist posts, even if Ramaphosa demands it





Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has retracted his apology for past social media posts containing racial slurs, including the K-word, stating he will not apologize “for something I didn’t do,” even if requested by President Cyril Ramaphosa.





In an eNCA interview on Tuesday, August 12, McKenzie doubled down, asserting that his 2011 and 2013 tweets were taken out of context and denying accusations of racism.





The Patriotic Alliance leader had initially expressed regret on X on August 11, admitting to posting “insensitive, stupid, and hurtful” content a decade ago and agreeing to cooperate with investigations.





However, his latest remarks have intensified backlash, with ActionSA, the EFF, and the ATM demanding his removal from Cabinet for using apartheid-era slurs that “degrade and dehumanize black South Africans.”





ActionSA has lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission, while others have called on Ramaphosa to act.





McKenzie, who insists he tweeted “as a black person” and fought for equality between black and coloured communities, claimed the controversy is a politically motivated attack.





Neither the Presidency nor Ramaphosa has commented on the escalating demands for McKenzie’s dismissal.





Parliament has ruled that it cannot investigate Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie over resurfaced tweets from 2013 to 2017 since he was not an MP at the time comments were made.





The minister’s u-turn has further fueled public outrage, with social media users and political parties divided over his future in government.