MCTI UNVEILS EQUIPMENT AT MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES LIMITED (ZCMT) TO KICK START THE OPERATIONALISATION OF THE PLANT
Today, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga unveiled equipment at Mulungushi textiles limited to kick start the operationalisation of the plant.
Below are the highlights;
– Government is elated for the potential contribution to the growth of the Zambian economy particularly in advancing the economic transformation agenda.
– The revitalisation of Zambia – China Mulungushi Textiles Limited is in line with the Eight National Development Plan of government.
– The development of this facility which will be done in four (4) phases will involve:
1) Printing fabrics and garments at an estimated investment of USD20 million;
2) A 20MW Solar Plant at an estimated investment cost of USD20 million. This plant will generate power for Mulungushi Textiles while the excess will be fed into the national grid;
3) Solar Panel Assembly Plant at an estimated investment cost of USD50 million; and
4) Spinning facility at an investment cost of USD80million.
– Government is expecting about 400 containers laden with various machines and equipment which are already in transit from China.
– Mulungushi textiles limited plans to create about 500 jobs this year. As well as, business opportunities through, out-grower schemes are expected to be created with over 50,000 small scale farmers in Central Province.
– Key interventions that have made the revitalisation of this company was of the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act No. 18 of 2022 that broadened the definition of Rural Area for investment incentives purposes.
– Government has put in place a number of interventions that are aimed at supporting affected citizens through creation of business and job opportunities.
– This occasion is one example of the results of these Government interventions, which have included provision of both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for business growth.
-Government has since encouraged companies to develop captive power plants to be used in their production activities.
– The Ministry desires for the business community to be able to freely dialogue in all areas of concern including policy, legal and regulatory frameworks in order to unlock Zambia’s economic potential.
According to Lungu and his group, even this one is a lie.
iyi yeve they are beaten below the belt.
No not beaten below the belt BUT a clear Technical Knock Out!
Some refreshing news.
Not those UKA or Nawakwi trash.
Just read the Headlines on this page. This is the only reasonable heading.
And according to some people this is considered as failure when themselves failed to open the facility but only used it as a political tool to woo votes from the people of Kabwe.
Good is Good; I doubt if there are people looking at this development as failure on part of upnd.Jobs for Zambians is a very good thing….
Promise after promise being fulfilled by the New Dawn government make the UKWA team sick to the stomach. Shame upon them. There is proper investor confidence at the moment which has not been easy to achieve.
Should we make a mistake to vote UKWA into power in 2026 all this development will suffer set backs.
They embrace “ubomba mwibala alya mwibala” and lack the sense of shame. They have no alternative but will keep yapping.
The news report says the equipment is in transit from China, so why in heaven’s name were they calling this ceremony as “Equipment Unveiling”? This confounds logic.