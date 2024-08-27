MCTI UNVEILS EQUIPMENT AT MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES LIMITED (ZCMT) TO KICK START THE OPERATIONALISATION OF THE PLANT

Today, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga unveiled equipment at Mulungushi textiles limited to kick start the operationalisation of the plant.

Below are the highlights;

– Government is elated for the potential contribution to the growth of the Zambian economy particularly in advancing the economic transformation agenda.

– The revitalisation of Zambia – China Mulungushi Textiles Limited is in line with the Eight National Development Plan of government.

– The development of this facility which will be done in four (4) phases will involve:

1) Printing fabrics and garments at an estimated investment of USD20 million;

2) A 20MW Solar Plant at an estimated investment cost of USD20 million. This plant will generate power for Mulungushi Textiles while the excess will be fed into the national grid;

3) Solar Panel Assembly Plant at an estimated investment cost of USD50 million; and

4) Spinning facility at an investment cost of USD80million.

– Government is expecting about 400 containers laden with various machines and equipment which are already in transit from China.

– Mulungushi textiles limited plans to create about 500 jobs this year. As well as, business opportunities through, out-grower schemes are expected to be created with over 50,000 small scale farmers in Central Province.

– Key interventions that have made the revitalisation of this company was of the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act No. 18 of 2022 that broadened the definition of Rural Area for investment incentives purposes.

– Government has put in place a number of interventions that are aimed at supporting affected citizens through creation of business and job opportunities.

– This occasion is one example of the results of these Government interventions, which have included provision of both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for business growth.

-Government has since encouraged companies to develop captive power plants to be used in their production activities.

– The Ministry desires for the business community to be able to freely dialogue in all areas of concern including policy, legal and regulatory frameworks in order to unlock Zambia’s economic potential.