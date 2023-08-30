MEALIE MEAL POLITICS- Fred M’membe

MEALIE MEAL POLITICS
I have heard so many pronouncements on how mealie prices will stabilise due to potential higher maize production in the next farming arising from increased maize price paid to farmers which is expected to incentivise farmers to grow more maize in 2023/2024 season.
The point which is being missed is that the high mealie meal prices currently prevailing is not a function of supply and demand. The current prices are driven by high production costs for millers to produce mealie meal because the price of maize which is the single most input to mealie meal production has gone up. So even if production of maize grown by farmers is doubled the cost of production will remain the same as long as the maize price paid to farmers remains at the the same level.
To reduce the price of mealie meal we need interventions across the mealie meal production which addresses the farmer and the millers.
The cost of maize production needs to reduce by bringing down cost of inputs such as fertilizer and increasing production yield efficiencies per acre through mechanisation and providing technical support to farmers through extension officers.
This will result in reduced cost of production per tonne or 50kg bag of maize than presently is the case.
Then you can sale maize to millers at a reduced costs and consequently, reduce the price of mealie meal to the end consumer.
However, government has put themselves in a prisoners dilemma. Is it practical that the current maize prices to farmers can be reduced once the efficiencies I have addressed above are achieved? It is highly unlikely that farmers will accept a price lower than the current price next season.
So the only real possibility is that production increases and export excess maize and introduce mealie meal prices subsidies.
Otherwise I do not see mealie meal prices going down other than through government subsidies.
This is not a supply and demand issue, but an issue of high cost of maize production.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Hakainde can never reduce price of anything. This is an era of full throttle capitalism, and prices of everything will only keep rising. Forget his campaign promises, it was all lies.
The high price of mealie meal is largely due to the demand in DRC and other countries that are willing to pay upwards of K800 per 25kg bag.
The ordinary citizen is in for a rough ride. Not even prayers will help this time.
This Indigo Tyrol is exactly like Mmembe. They see Hakainde Hichilema in literally everything under the sun. When the wind blows strongly Indigo Tyrol just like Mmembe, sees Hakainde Hichilema pushing the wind from the four corners of heaven. When the sun heats up the earth, Indigo Tyrol, like Mmembe, sees Hakainde Hichilema standing in the sun throwing heat waves down onto the earth. When water levels in rivers go down, Indigo Tyrol, like Mmembe sees Hakainde Hichilema with a bucket or water pump emptying the rivers.
This is cynical and totally unnecessary. Why not be reasonable and engage in mature conversations without malice and hatred?
Come on , being in opposition does not require behaving like a moron who can’t articulate issues normally.
Hahahaha Yuri.
So you think prices will tumble before 2026? Lower than he found them? You believe in his promises? I guess they don’t call you praise singer for nothing.
Time is ticking.
For once I have appreciated your analysis. The president’s response to the mandevu crowd was not inspiring at all. Almost all the people were disappointed. People are looking for subsidies not long term untenable solutions