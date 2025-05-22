MEALIE MEAL PRICE REDUCTION COMMENDABLE – KALABA



… says the price should continue reducing for the benefit of the people.



LUSAKA, THURSDAY MAY, 22, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba has commended the Millers Association of Zambia MAZ for reducing the price of mealie meal in the range of K60 to K130 per bag.





MAZ president Andrew Chintala attributed the reduction to the influx of newly harvested maize on the market.



Speaking when he featured on the ‘Hot Seat’ program this morning, Mr. Kalaba said he hope’s that the price of mealie meal will continue reducing until it reaches K50.





“We commend the millers for the effort and we hope that the price of mealie meal will continue reducing until it reaches the promised K50 which will be for the benefit of our people,”Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said Government recklessness in handling the energy sector has led to power deficits in the country.



He said

even when Zambians are spending long hours without electricity, the UPND Government has continued to sale power to neighboring countries.





“We have deficit of power because government has been reckless. They have continued exporting electricity to Namibia,DR Congo and other neighboring countries at the expense of Zambians. When CF forms Government next year we will suspend power exports until the country is stable and citizens have uninterrupted power access, ” Mr.





” CF will also diversify the energy sector and also build more Hydropower stations in the northern region which has stable rainfall patterns, this can only be done by prudent utilisation of our minerals to cushion the livelihoods of our people, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



