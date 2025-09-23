MEC POSTPONES ELECTION RESULTS BRIEFING TO WEDNESDAY





Lilongwe, September 23, 2025



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that it will not hold its routine press briefing on election results today.





MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the decision follows the commission’s busy schedule as commissioners are still scrutinizing the remaining results.





“The commission is occupied with the verification of outstanding results and, therefore, will announce the full presidential results tomorrow,” Mr. Mwafulirwa stated.





He further clarified that MEC has not received any legal restrictions barring it from releasing the results today.





Reported by Innocent Kumchedwa, Lilongwe.

