MEDIA NOTICE: UPND STAGED VIOLENCE DURING NOMINATIONS IN ORDER TO GET MORE THAN 85 UNOPPOSED MPS BUT THEY ONLY SUCCEEDED TO GET 6 UNOPPOSED SEATS COUNTRYWIDE- Chris Zumani

*MEDIA NOTICE: UPND STAGED VIOLENCE DURING NOMINATIONS IN ORDER TO GET MORE THAN 85 UNOPPOSED MPS BUT THEY ONLY SUCCEEDED TO GET 6 UNOPPOSED SEATS COUNTRYWIDE*





1. As Tonse Alliance, we were tipped four days ago that UPND had schemed to use political violence, brutality and manipulation to secure more than 85 unopposed parliamentary seats across the country.





2. Based on founded and reliable information, we were informed that this scheme was politically activated in Southern, Western, North Western and part of rural parts of Central and Lusaka provinces.





3. However, Tonse Pamodzi Alliance was ahead and worked tirelessly hard during nomination period to ensure that we successfully filled nominations in 220 constituencies either on NRPUP, RP or friendly independent candidates out of 226 seats countrywide.





4. As we speak, the UPND scheme to win more 85 unopposed parliamentary seats was clashed, dwarfed and reduced to only six (6) constituencies or less by our joint political partners of the largest alliance in Zambia.



5. Out of frustrations and political shame, we have noticed that the outgoing ruling party called UPND is lying, misleading, misinforming and fooling our people that Tonse Pamodzi Alliance did not file parliamentary candidates in more than 65 constituencies.





6. We are shocked to see that UPND is celebrated to have “won” the 6 unopposed seats which were already their own for decades. As we stand, UPND is still on zero across Lusaka, Copperbelt, Eastern, Muchinga, Central, Northern and Luapula Provinces where Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is posed to harvest a lion’s share in August.





7. We further know that UPND is politically blind to sewe that Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is a bigger and complex phenomenon with strategic political partners and helpers beyond what eyes can see and above what the ears can hear.



8. Therefore, we appeal to our loyal members to completely ignore and rubbish the false and baseless UPND propaganda figures flying around because ECZ records clearly show that only 6 constituencies recoreded unopposed candidates due to the captioned reasons .



9. As Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, we vehemently condemn and denounce UPND barbaric tactics of using political violence and brutality to intimidate or physically block opposition candidates from filling their nominations.





10. In fact, it is important to note that the practice of using political violence, brutality and thuggery to chock, block or undermine opposition candidates during nominations is illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic and against our Electoral Code of Conduct.





11. We call upon ECZ to take stock of all nominations that were characterized with conduct of unconstitutionalism, barbaric violence and uncivilized behavior and because the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance will challenge these seats legally in August this year.





12. Lastly, we appeal to our loyal members to brave for patriotic and peaceful campaigns for President Brian Mundubile and his running mate Hon. Makebi Zulu in order to secure a bumper and triumphant victory in two months time.



In National Duty,



Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

Tonse Alliance Secretary General