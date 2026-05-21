MEDICAL DOCTOR WARNS “SALT SANA” PHRASE MAY ENCOURAGE EXCESS SALT INTAKE AMID RISING HYPERTENSION CASES





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Save The Pulse Initiative Africa (STPIA) has raised concern over the increasing use of the phrase SALT SANA, warning that it could be misinterpreted by members of the public and indirectly encourage excessive salt consumption.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, STPIA Executive Director Dr. Elipilious Chibwaya said although the phrase is widely understood to be symbolic or figurative, there is a risk that some people may take it literally despite the health dangers associated with high salt intake.





Dr. Chibwaya said Zambia continues to face a growing burden of hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, which remains one of the leading causes of stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and premature deaths.

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He noted that excess salt consumption is among the major preventable contributors to elevated blood pressure and other non-communicable diseases. Dr. Chibwaya further cited recommendations by the World Health Organization, which advise that individuals should consume less than five grams of salt per day, approximately one teaspoon.





He stated that messaging capable of indirectly encouraging increased salt intake deserves careful consideration, especially in communities where public health awareness remains low.





Dr. Chibwaya has since urged members of the public to be aware of the health risks associated with excessive salt consumption, avoid turning figurative expressions into harmful dietary habits and prioritise regular blood pressure screening alongside healthy lifestyles.



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