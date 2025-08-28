MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS FOR ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE VOLUNTARY TRAINING PROGRESSING WELL





28 August, 2025



Medical examinations for the 1,092 youths who are set to start training under the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Voluntary National Service Training are progressing well.





Medical personnel from the Zambia National Service are conducting the medical examinations at ZNS Kitwe Training School, ZNS Chishimba Camp in Kasama and ZNS Chiwoko Camp in Katete.





Since Monday this week, the examinations have been conducted as the youths arrive at the three centers ahead of training which starts on 1 September 2025.





The medical examinations are being conducted to ascertain the fitness of the youths as they are supposed to undergo mandatory military training during the six months period of the programme.





The 1,092 youths include 468 females and 624 males who were selected from across the country, seven each per Constituency .





In Kitwe, ZNS Kitwe Training School Commandant Colonel Mwila Mulubwa and Colonel Bright Sichone from the ZNS Medical Branch in Lusaka are leading the screening of the youths.





The screening also includes the verification of academic credentials to ensure that only those who qualify are trained.





In November 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Ministry of Defence to re-start the ZNS Voluntary National Service Training.





Since then, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has released K17. 1 million under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to fund the training.





