MEDVEDEV: “ZELENSKY SHOULD BE K!LLED AND HIS BODY PUT ON DISPLAY IN A MUSEUM”





Former Russian President and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says Zelensky should be killed and his body put on public display, after a disputed claim that Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin with 91 drones.





Russia says Ukraine doesn’t want peace. Ukraine says Russia faked the drone story to stall negotiations and justify more attacks.



Zelensky’s position: full Russian withdrawal, including Crimea + security guarantees and future NATO membership.





Putin’s line: Ukraine must drop NATO plans, accept “new borders”, and lift sanctions.



The U.S. is pushing for a ceasefire deal as the war drags into 2026 aiming to stop the fighting first, then negotiate status and borders later.





Trump’s speaking directly with Putin and wants to lead talks to end the war quickly. His possible 2024 comeback gives his role serious weight.





So what’s the scenario that is to expect?



The map of Europe redesigned, NATO’s future in it’s worst era for public opinion, U.S. in his role of global power, and whether peace comes through diplomacy or another year of bloodshed.



Source: Daily Mail