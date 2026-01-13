Meet Brian Mwenda Njagi, a Kenyan man, posed as a lawyer and remarkably won all 26 cases he handled. What’s astonishing is that he didn’t attend law school or study law at university.

Brian cleverly stole the identity of a registered lawyer with a similar name from the Law Society of Kenya’s portal. He used this stolen identity to represent clients in court, achieving an impressive 100% success rate.

When Brian was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a lawyer, he surprisingly represented himself in court – and won!

The court’s decision led to his acquittal, and he was set free.

Incredible!