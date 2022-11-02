Meet Mr. HANKUKU, a Lecturer from The University of Zambia (UNZA).
He prepares exams an hour before writing ,so that students dont dream about the questions and sometimes he cries when preparing the exams .
He knows how to handle students in maths. UNZA students know this man very well.
Great Mathematician!!
Great man indeed. I know him, he is from Canisius Seconday School, an inteletual no nosense and very fair man to all.
UNZA is lucky to have him and should keep him.
Chilyata muna muhulu, niina namuziba mutangana yoo, very intelligent, nenikena sikolo nimunyani wahae who is now late we were good friends but I used to beat him in grades though, my conviction was that no Tonga pupil would beat me in grades in Class, and that Record is still intact to date, I still proudly hold that Record!