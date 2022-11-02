Home Education UNZA Meet Mr. HANKUKU, a Lecturer from The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Meet Mr. HANKUKU, a Lecturer from The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Meet Mr. HANKUKU, a Lecturer from The University of Zambia (UNZA).

He prepares exams an hour before writing ,so that students dont dream about the questions and sometimes he cries when preparing the exams .
He knows how to handle students in maths. UNZA students know this man very well.

Great Mathematician!!

  1. Great man indeed. I know him, he is from Canisius Seconday School, an inteletual no nosense and very fair man to all.
    UNZA is lucky to have him and should keep him.

    • Chilyata muna muhulu, niina namuziba mutangana yoo, very intelligent, nenikena sikolo nimunyani wahae who is now late we were good friends but I used to beat him in grades though, my conviction was that no Tonga pupil would beat me in grades in Class, and that Record is still intact to date, I still proudly hold that Record!

