Meet the President elect of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Bassirou Diomaye Faye is reportedly married to Marie Khone Faye and Absa Faye.

The first woman is named Marie Khone Faye, a veiled and pious woman, mother of four children (3 boys and a girl) with Diomaye.

The second lady is Absa Faye, an elegant and classy woman, who does not yet have a child with Pastef’s number two.

Dakarbuzz and legit.ng