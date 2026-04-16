Meghan Markle says she was ‘most trolled person in the entire world’ for 10 years

Meghan Markle opened up about her personal struggle during her and Prince Harry’s trip to Australia.

The Sussexes landed in the country on Tuesday, April 14, for a four-day tour of Australia, almost ten years after their last visit when they were still working royals.

During a discussion about the pitfalls of social media with young people from the mental health organisation Batyr, Meghan said she was “bullied and attacked” every day for 10 years online

The 44-year-old former actress said: “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.

“Now, I’m still here.”

She criticised the social media companies and clicks for being “anchored in cruelty,” saying there was no incentive for them to change.

Meanwhile, Harry opened up about the moment that made him consider going to therapy after hitting rock bottom.

He said: “I waited until I was literally in the fetal position, much older, lying on the kitchen floor.

“Until I was like, ok maybe this therapy thing – maybe I should try it.”

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his mum Princess Diana just before turning 13, talked about feeling lost, grief and the appearance of having “his s*** together.”

He said: “Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you.

“There have been many times when I’ve felt overwhelmed.

“Times when I’ve felt lost, betrayed, or completely powerless.

“Times when the pressure – externally and internally – felt constant.

“And times when, despite everything going on, I still had to show up pretending everything was ok, so as not to let anyone down.

“For many years I was numb to it, and perhaps that was easier then, but I also didn’t yet have the tools to deal with it.”