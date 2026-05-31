MEL VILJOEN RETURNS TO SOUTH AFRICA AFTER US DETENTION AS PEET REMAINS IN IMMIGRATION CUSTODY, WHILE FRAUD ALLEGATIONS AND SHOPLIFTING CASE CONTINUE TO CAST A SHADOW OVER THE COUPLE





Controversial reality TV personalities Mel and Peet Viljoen are once again making headlines after a dramatic series of events spanning South Africa and the United States





The couple left South Africa in 2025 while facing controversy linked to allegations surrounding the Tammy Taylor franchise business. The matter attracted significant public attention after reports emerged that authorities were investigating complaints related to the franchise operation.





Their troubles later escalated in the United States when they were arrested in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident involving groceries reportedly worth thousands of dollars. The case remains part of ongoing legal proceedings.





The situation became even more complicated when US immigration authorities reportedly discovered visa-related issues. Both were taken into immigration custody, with Mel Viljoen later opting for voluntary deportation and returning to South Africa. Peet Viljoen, however, remains involved in immigration proceedings in the US.





The developments have sparked fierce debate online. Critics argue that the couple must fully account for the allegations and legal issues surrounding them, while supporters insist they deserve the presumption of innocence until all court and investigation processes are completed.





As legal matters continue both in South Africa and the United States, many South Africans are closely watching to see what happens next in a saga that has generated controversy, media attention and heated public discussion.