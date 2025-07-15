Melania Trump helped convince president Trump to get tough on Putin

US President, Donald Trump has credited First Lady Melania Trump with playing a key role in his decision to escalate support for Ukraine and take a harder line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about his recent calls with Putin over a possible peace deal, Trump revealed that Melania was quick to highlight Moscow’s pattern of aggression even after seemingly positive talks. “I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.’ She said, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit,’” Trump recounted, pointing to Russia’s continued strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The president made these remarks while meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, where he announced new measures to boost Ukraine’s defenses. Trump pledged to send “billions of dollars” worth of weapons through NATO and threatened 100% tariffs on Russian goods if Putin fails to accept a US-backed cease-fire within the next 50 days.

The Kremlin has launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, even after engaging in diplomatic discussions, underscoring the urgency behind Washington’s latest commitments. NATO allies have also ramped up their warnings, cautioning Russia’s trading partners about potential fallout from the new sanctions.

Melania, who was born in Slovenia—a nation that has maintained cool ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has not publicly addressed the war before.

Her homeland, a member of the European Union, declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 after a brief ten-day conflict. Just weeks into the current war, a Russian airstrike destroyed Slovenia’s consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Trump’s acknowledgment of the first lady’s influence has been warmly received by Ukraine supporters, who praised her as an unexpected ally against Russian aggression. Over the weekend, Melania was seen with the president at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, where the couple made a rare public appearance together.

These developments come as the US prepares to deliver advanced systems like the Patriot missile defense to Ukraine, in a move analysts say could significantly bolster Kyiv’s capabilities and reshape the battlefield dynamics if Moscow refuses to back down.