Melania Trump Slams Epstein Smears in Fiery White House Rebuke



First Lady Melania Trump delivered a rare and powerful address from the White House today, shutting down vicious lies tying her to the monster Jeffrey Epstein.





“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she declared. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards.”





Melania made it crystal clear: “I have never been friends with Epstein.” She rejected any notion that she met Donald Trump through him, stating their 1998 introduction happened independently at a New York City party.





“Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she explained. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence.”





She added firmly: “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I am not Epstein’s victim. I was never a participant.”





Melania called out the mean-spirited attacks as nothing more than desperate attempts to defame her reputation. She urged Congress to hold hearings centered on the real survivors of Epstein’s crimes, putting the focus where it belongs instead of on baseless smears against the Trump family.