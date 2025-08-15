Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion 

US First Lady, Melania Trump, is threatening to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion after he made the false claim that she was introduced to President Donald Trump by serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s lawyer demanded that Biden ‘immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump.’

The younger Biden had parroted claims first made by Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, who appeared on a Daily Beast podcast in late July, and said both Epstein and the president were involved with a ‘model agent’ who introduced Trump to the first lady.

The Daily Beast published Wolff’s claims in a story and has since apologized for it.

The 55-year-old son of former President Joe Biden made a follow-up appearance on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan on August 5 and let the allegations rip.

‘They knew each other well, they spent an enormous amount of time together,’ Biden said of Donald Trump and Epstein. ‘According to his biographer, Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that’s how Melania .. the first lady and the president, met.’

In a letter addressed to Biden and his longtime lawyer Abbe Lowell, the first lady’s lawyer Alejandro Brito called Biden’s comments ‘false, defamatory, and lewd.’

‘Given your vast history of trading on the names of others, including your surname-for your personal benefit, it is obvious that you published these false and defamatory statements about Mrs. Trump to draw attention to yourself,’ Brito wrote in a letter, first obtained by Fox News.

The letter was dated August 6 and gave the younger Biden until August 7 to comply.

As of Wednesday night, that specific episode of Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan remained on YouTube.

‘These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,’ the first lady’s attorney said.

‘Indeed, the Video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide,’ he continued.

‘Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm,’ Brito added.

The lawyer asked Biden to ‘immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the Video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump in as conspicuous a manner as they were originally published.’

The former first son must also ‘immediately issue an apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump,’ Brito said.

The lawyer warned in the letter that if Biden didn’t meet the first lady’s demands ‘Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages.’

‘You are on notice,’ Brito concluded.

Her East Wing spokesperson Nick Clemens added: ‘First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods.’

‘The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, “Melania,”‘ he added in a statement to the Daily Mail.