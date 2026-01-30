Melania Trump’s movie posters defaced with Hitler ‘stache’ across Los Angeles

Advertising posters for Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary, Melania, have been repeatedly vandalised across Los Angeles, prompting concern from the city’s public transit authority.

The Los Angeles public transit agency has reported a sharp rise in vandalism on buses and at bus stops displaying the First Lady’s image. The posters have been defaced with expletives, drawn moustaches resembling Adolf Hitler’s, and references to Hitler’s wife, Eva Braun.

The scale of the damage has forced transit officials to take action. The agency said it had begun reassigning buses carrying Melania advertisements to other areas in an effort to limit further vandalism. Although some of the vandalised bus stops are not managed by the transit authority, officials said the situation had become severe enough to warrant intervention.

US First Lady Melania Trump?s movie posters defaced with Hitler

“At least one billboard has also been defaced in the city,” according to reports. Activist art collective INDECLINE has claimed responsibility for vandalising one of the billboards.

Melania Trump announced the launch of her production company last year, with Melania marking its first project. The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, is set to be released tomorrow and offers what has been described as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump’s life in the weeks leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid $40 million for the documentary.