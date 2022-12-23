23rd December 2022

Ambassador Michael C. Gonzales

Head of Mission

US Embassy

P.O Box 320065

Lusaka, Zambia

MEMORANDUM OF DEMAND TO RELEASE INFORMATION ON AFRICOM AND EV BATTERY VALUE CHAIN

As members of the opposition in Zambia, we have come to your Embassy to deliver a memorandum of demand to release the following information Memoranda of Understanding:

The Electric Battery Supply Chain

We have noted with deep concerns that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 14th December 2022 in Washington DC among the United States with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to develop an electric battery supply chain.

The terms and conditions of this MoU have not been made available to the Zambian public who are the major stakeholders and owners of the minerals in question. Therefore, the non-disclosure of the details of the content of the MoU raises genuine concerns that this agreement may not be in the interest of the country. In fact, it may actually be an existential threat to the economic interest and sovereignty of the country.

USA Africa Command (AFRICOM)

On April 25, 2022, the USA government announced that the USA Africa Command, one of the eleven combatant units of the US defence forces, will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the USA Embassy in Zambia.

AFRICOM Brig. Gen. Peter Bailey, deputy director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs, made the announcement in Lusaka, Zambia after a meeting with Zambia’s President, Hakainde Hichilema.

This Agreement stands against the position of both SADC and the Africa Union and has the potential to cause instability to the peace and security of the region.

IMF Staff-Level Agreement

On 6th December 2021, the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Zambian authorities on a new arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for 2022-2025.

This provided a financial bail-out package of $1.3 billion to the country over a period of 3 years.

The IMF Agreement has provided for removal of subsidies on fuel, on agriculture and on electricity which have already had the knock on effect of increasing the cost of living in Zambia beyond the means of an ordinary citizen.

The effect of what was signed in the IMF deal has been seen through the removal of the subsidies. We are therefore concerned that what is contained and still unknown may be even more harmful than what is being experienced so far with dire effects to the well-being of our society, especially the poor and most vulnerable.

At the Africa Leaders Summit held last week, the USA announced plans of $55 billion in funding for Africa over the next three years. An additional US$21 billion loan, would go to the International Monetary Fund to provide financing for low- and middle-income countries to help with Africa’s climate and post-pandemic economic recovery efforts.

It is against this background that we request that there is full disclosure to the loan to the IMF to benefit Africa.

We recognise that the USA Government, under their own various laws, provide for release of public information held by departments, officials and agencies.

To this effect we make the following demands. The release of:-

1. The Memorandum of Understanding signed on 14th December 2022 relating to development of an electric battery supply chain to the exclusion of an open market.

2. The Memorandum of Understanding and Security of Cooperation Agreement relating to the establishment of the US AFRICOM presence in Zambia.

3. The IMF Staff-level Agreement signed between Zambia and the IMF.

Your assistance in this regard will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

Signed by;

1. Ms. Chishala Kateka,

President,

New Heritage Party.

2. Hon. Harry Kalaba,

President,

Citizens First.

3. Ms. Saboi Imboela,

President,

National Democratic Congress.

4. Hon. Given Lubinda,

Acting President,

Patriotic Front.

5. Dr. Fred M’membe,

President,

Socialist Party.

6. Mr. Kasonde Mwenda

President,

Economic Freedom Fighters.