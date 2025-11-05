“Men Are Not Brave”: Tebogo Thobejane Says Men Now Fear Dating Her After Surviving Shooting

Tebogo Thobejane Says Men Now Fear Dating Her After Surviving Shooting

Actress Tebogo Thobejane has opened up about how surviving a shooting has affected her personal and romantic life.

The former Muvhango star says men have become afraid to pursue her since the 2023 incident that left her injured and her friend paralysed.

“Men Are Not Brave” —Tebogo Thobejane Speaks Out

In a recent Instagram Live session seen Fakaza, Thobejane revealed that her near-death experience has made many men hesitant to approach her romantically.

“Let me tell you something about men. You think that men are brave. Men are not brave. There’s no man that’s gonna come and say, ‘Yah, come, I’m gonna get you. Don’t worry, baby, I’m gonna take care of you because someone wants to shoot you,’” she said.

Thobejane explained that before the shooting, men often expressed interest in her without hesitation. However, things have changed since her name became associated with the traumatic event.

“They See It’s All Over Google”

According to Tebogo Thobejane, potential suitors now distance themselves once they learn about her past.

“You walk into a room, there’s a bunch of men who any other day, if it wasn’t for this shooting, any of them would have taken me, married me, dated me, made me go around the world. But now, when they see it’s all over Google: she’s been shot, this, this, she’s a snitch, she’s this,” she explained.

She added that many of these men are business figures and politicians who fear being linked to someone associated with violence or controversy.

“They have their own dark involvements,” she said, “but they don’t kill people.”

Life After the Shooting

The 2023 shooting, which took place on the N1 highway in Johannesburg, was described as an alleged assassination attempt connected to her ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Thobejane sustained an injury to her foot while her friend was left paralysed. The ordeal forced her to temporarily relocate to Dubai before returning to South Africa.

Although she has physically recovered, Thobejane said the social and emotional wounds remain.

“It’s affected my confidence,” she admitted. “People judge me based on that incident. It’s like I’ll always be the girl who got shot.”