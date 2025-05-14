” MERIT-BASED APPOINTMENTS IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article on appointments and promotions at the National Assembly is a classic example of his propensity to spread misinformation and fuel tribalism. It’s evident that he’s still bitter about the fact that the current system prioritizes merit over tribal affiliations.





The truth is, the National Assembly has made appointments and promotions based on merit, with individuals from various provinces being recognized for their hard work and dedication. To be specific, the appointments include:





✅ 2 Bembas

✅ 2 Tongas

✅2 Northwesterners

✅1 from Central Province





This diversity is an example of the inclusive nature of the current system. Gone are the days of tribal favoritism, and it’s refreshing to see appointments being made based on individual merit.





We should appreciate the efforts of the National Assembly in promoting a fair and transparent system. It’s time for Emmanuel Mwamba and others like him to stop spreading negativity and instead focus on the positive developments in our country.





