MERIT OVER LOYALTY



…Dr. M’membe Calls for Professionalism in Public Service



Lusaka… Tuesday May 13, 2025 — Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has emphasized the critical role of professional conduct among civil servants in ensuring continuity and efficiency in government operations, regardless of political transitions.







In a statement, Dr. M’membe questioned why projects and se

rvice delivery often deteriorate or change drastically with every new administration, attributing this to a lack of professionalism within the civil service.



He argued that civil servants are the “delivery unit” of government policies, and without political neutrality and professional integrity, meaningful continuity cannot be sustained.





According to Dr. M’membe, successive governments have erred by using the civil service as a reward system for party loyalists and cadres, thereby compromising the impartiality and effectiveness of the public service.





He stated that such appointments result in civil servants whose loyalty lies with their political parties rather than the Zambian people, leading to politicized conduct and public campaigning by civil servants on behalf of ruling parties.





He warned that this practice forces incoming governments to overhaul civil service personnel following regime changes, leading to the loss of institutional memory and resetting progress to “ground zero.”



To address this issue, Dr. M’membe proposed that the next government, post-2026, must commit to merit-based appointments in senior civil service positions.





He suggested that only professionals with the appropriate qualifications and experience, including those promoted from within, should be considered.



Furthermore, he urged that civil servants should maintain political neutrality and execute their duties in a professional manner, arguing that such a culture would remove the need for sweeping dismissals when a new government takes office.





Dr. M’membe stressed that political leadership should prioritize delivering services to citizens over rewarding political affiliates.



While acknowledging the need to care for party members, he stated that civil service positions should not be used for patronage.





Instead, he said cadres with the right qualifications must apply like every other citizen and, once appointed, must serve all Zambians, not just a political party.





He concluded by reiterating the Socialist Party’s stance that while the party belongs to its members, the government belongs to all Zambians.





He added that the party has a responsibility to help its cadres gain the qualifications they need and to find alternative means of support outside of government positions.