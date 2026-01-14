Message from Aisha Gaddafi to the Iranian People

Proud and unwavering Iranian people!





I issue this warning: do not be seduced by the honeyed words and slogans of Western imperialists.





These are the same people who told my father: “If you renounce your nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the doors of the world will open to you.”





My father, driven by goodwill and faith in dialogue, chose the path of reconciliation. Yet, we have seen how NATO bombings reduced Libya to ashes and bloodshed, plunging our people into slavery, poverty, and exile.





Brothers of Iran!



Your resistance, pride, and determination in the face of sanctions, media lies, and economic strangulation are proof of the vitality and dignity of your nation.





Any compromise with imperialists brings nothing but destruction, division, and suffering. Negotiating with the wolf never saves the sheep; it only marks the next meal!





We see nations that, through their resistance—like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and Palestine—have won the hearts of the masses and written history with honor. Conversely, we have seen how those who prostrated themselves were ultimately swept away by the ashes of oblivion.



With love and solidarity, Aisha Gaddafi