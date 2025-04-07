PRESS STATEMENT



MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING ON OF FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI FROM THE UPND SECRETARY GENERAL





April 7th, 2025



LUSAKA – On behalf of the Party President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, National Management Committee, UPND general membership and indeed on my own behalf, we have received the news on the death of opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi with a sense of shock and sadness.





We join the rest of the country in mourning not just a person but one who contributed immensely towards the promotion of women participation in politics and governance.



The UPND wishes to remember Madam Nawakwi as one who contributed towards the growth of democracy and multipartism in Zambia through the various government positions she held between 1991 and 2021.





We in the UPND further wish to remember Madam Nawakwi for her role in the defence of democracy in foiling late President Fredrick Chiluba’s failed third term bid at the time she and her colleagues served in the same administration as Senior Ministers.





The UPND mourns with the Nawakwi family on the passing on of a strong woman who believed in her principles which we at times never agreed with but still respected as her democratic rights.



We further wish to remember Madam Nawakwi for the role she played during our alliance days as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which comprised UNIP,FDD and the UPND in 2006 during which election she served as Vice President to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Her role as an ambassador for women participation in politics cannot be overemphasized as she remains the longest serving political party leader in the country, a feat that proved her tenacity and resolve.





We mourn and wish her immediate family and the FDD family God’s blessings and comfort during this period of mourning. Twataizya Madam Nawakwi for your contributions to national political and economic development.



MHSRIEP



Issued by



Batuke Imenda (Hon)

Secretary General

UPND