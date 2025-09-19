Messi and Inter Miami agree to extend contract

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have reached an agreement to extend the Argentine superstar’s contract, keeping him in Major League Soccer (MLS) beyond next year’s World Cup, according to a source close to the negotiations.

The deal means the 38-year-old will remain active in competitive football until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. An official announcement is expected within the next two weeks. If confirmed, the extension would effectively see Messi close out his legendary career in the MLS.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 following a challenging spell at Paris Saint-Germain. Before that, he spent nearly two decades at Barcelona, where he became a global icon, winning 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

The highlight of his international career came in 2022, when he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar. Messi has since expressed his determination to help his country defend the title at the 2026 edition.

Since moving to Miami, Messi has made an enormous impact on and off the pitch. He was named MLS Most Valuable Player in 2024 despite Inter Miami’s playoff exit and, in 2025, became the fastest player to reach 40 goals in league history.

The extension underscores Inter Miami’s ambition to remain a dominant force in American soccer while ensuring that Messi’s final years as a professional are spent growing the game in the United States.