Messi Wins 45th Trophy As Argentina Defeat Colombia To Win 2024 Copa America

Argentina earned a 1-0 win over Colombia to win the 2024 Copa America on Monday for the 16th time.

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in extra time to hand Argentina their third consecutive trophy after the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The kick off was delayed for 82 minutes following crowd trouble caused by fans who don’t have tickets.

The game lacked spark and opportunities were had to come by as the first half ended goalless.

Lionel Messi suffered an ankle injury and he was subbed off in the 66th minute as Argentina battled to break down the resolute Colombia, who were on a 28-match unbeaten before the final.

Nothing could separate the tie in the regulation time as it went into extra time but Argentina has the last laugh as the penalty shootout was approaching.

Martinez finished off a Giovanni Lo Celso’s pass in the 112th minute to break the hearts of the Colombians and set Argentina on the verge of history.

The victory means Lionel Messi has now won his 45th trophy for club and country, the most by any footballer in the history of the game.

Argentina also became the most successful team in the history of the competition with 16 Copa America trophies.

It was a befitting end for Angel Di Maria, who announced that he will retire from international duty before the start of the competition.

Di Maria said, “I dreamt it, that’s why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this,”

Di Maria was subbed off in the final minute of the extra time to loud cheers from the Argentina supporters and he expressed his delight at the opportunity to retire with a trophy.

He said, “I have so many beautiful feelings..I am eternally grateful to this generation, they gave me everything, they made me achieve what I wanted so much, and today I am leaving in this way, how better than this?”

Uruguay defeated Canada 4-3 on penalties to win the third place match which earned them the bronze medal.

Argentina will now face Spain in the final of the Finalissima in 2025.