Meta Platforms has laid off around 8,000 employees as part of a major internal restructuring aimed at transforming the company into an artificial intelligence–focused organisation.





The job cuts, which represent roughly 10% of its global workforce, began rolling out across different regions, including Asia, Europe, and the United States, with affected staff receiving notification emails early in the morning.





The layoffs come as the company intensifies its shift toward A.I. development under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has repeatedly described artificial intelligence as the most important technology shaping the future of the company.





In addition to the job cuts, Meta has also reassigned about 7,000 employees to new A.I.-driven initiatives, signaling a broader restructuring of its workforce and operations.





Internally, the transition has created tension among employees, many of whom reportedly expressed concern over job security and the company’s growing use of A.I. systems in internal operations and training.





Some employees also raised objections to internal data collection policies tied to A.I. development, with petitions circulating across offices demanding more transparency and limits on how employee data is used.





Despite the layoffs, Meta continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence. The company has announced plans to spend over $100 billion this year on A.I.-related infrastructure, research, and product development as it competes with other major tech firms in the global A.I. race.





CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the restructuring, stating that companies leading in A.I. will define the next generation of technology and digital services. He also acknowledged internal anxiety among workers but maintained that the shift is necessary for long-term competitiveness.





Affected employees are receiving severance packages that include several months of pay plus additional compensation based on years of service.





The restructuring reflects a wider trend across the technology industry, where major firms are reducing traditional roles while increasing investment in artificial intelligence systems, automation, and advanced computing infrastructure.