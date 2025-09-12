METROGOLD, ZESCO SIGN LUANSHYA 200MW SOLAR PV PROJECT WORTH US$240 MILLION





METROGOLD Limited and ZESCO Limited have entered into an agreement for the sale and purchase of electrical energy generated from a 200 megawatt Solar PV Plant.





The total project cost is estimated at US$240 million.



METROGOLD Director Elias Mulenga said the plant will be constructed in Luanshya District, Copperbelt Province.





Mulenga explained that METROGOLD, registered under the Companies Act of Zambia, will supply all generated electrical energy to ZESCO, which is also a Zambian-registered entity.





He also extended gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema, for fostering a favourable business environment that enables renewable energy investments to flourish.





Mulenga said METROGOLD has secured the necessary licences, demonstrated financial capacity, and is finalising the Connection and Wheeling Agreements.





He said all the necessary statutory obligations have been achieved.



Mulenga noted that both parties have agreed on procedures for ground breaking, commissioning and assessing the capacity of the Solar PV Plant.





He emphasised that the agreement represents a pivotal moment in Zambia’s efforts to expand renewable energy and diversify its power supply.





Mulenga highlighted that the project is anticipated to generate approximately 500 jobs during construction and 200 permanent jobs during operations, thereby boosting local economic development in Luanshya and beyond.





He remarked that by increasing the availability of clean energy, the Solar PV Plant will contribute to reducing the effects of loadshedding and support Zambia’s shift towards a low-carbon economy.





Mulenga affirmed that the initiative is aligned with sustainability objectives and incorporates Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) principles to ensure inclusive benefits for surrounding communities.