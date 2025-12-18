Mexico lawmakers fight during Congress session

Lawmakers in the Congress of Mexico City engaged in a dramatic physical confrontation on 15 December 2025 during a heated debate.

The incident occurred while delineating on a controversial proposal to dismantle the city’s independent transparency institute and restructure its functions.

The session, meant to discuss a constitutional change to extinguish the Instituto de Transparencia, Acceso a la Información Pública, Protección de Datos Personales y Rendición de Cuentas de la Ciudad de México (InfoCDMX).

Lawmakers intended to fold InfoCDMX duties into a new government body under the city’s Contraloría Jurídica.

Opposition lawmakers from the Partido Acción Nacional (PAN) took over the main tribune in protest, accusing the ruling Morena party of breaking a prior agreement on how the new transparency body would be structured.

Verbal clashes escalated to shoving, hair-pulling and blows on the chamber floor. Videos circulating online show lawmakers, including PAN’s Daniela Álvarez, and Morena deputies Yuriri Ayala and Claudia Pérez, physically engaging as tensions boiled over.

At one point, legislators climbed onto the leadership dais amid the melee, forcing the session to be suspended.

The dispute erupted after PAN legislators accused Morena of reneging on an agreement to make the new transparency body a tripartite, collegial institution.

They accused them of not backing a proposal that would vest authority in a single head, a change that ultimately became part of the approved measure.

Despite the violence, the Congress later reconvened and passed the reform with 45 votes in favor from Morena and its allies.

Effectively InfoCDMX is removed from the city’s constitution and setting the stage for its functions to be absorbed into a different oversight structure.