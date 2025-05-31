MFUWE BY-ELECTION DATE DECLARED



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that by-elections would be conducted on Thursday, 10th July 2025, covering Mfuwe Constituency in Lavushimanda District of Muchinga Province as well as three local government wards.





Mfuwe Parliamentary seat became vacant following the conviction of the incumbent lawmaker, Maureen Mabonga, who was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment for sedition.





ECZ confirmed that the ward-level polls would occur in Ngweshi Ward under Kalulushi District in Copperbelt Province, Kimasala Ward in Solwezi District of North-Western Province, and Mang’unza Ward in Choma District of Southern Province.





The Commission specified that voting would run from 06:00 hours until 18:00 hours on polling day.





It further stated that candidate nominations would take place on Tuesday, 10th June 2025, with the campaign period running from Wednesday, 11th June until Wednesday, 9th July 2025, when all campaign activities must cease by 18:00 hours.





The electoral body emphasized the need for all political players and stakeholders to adhere to established electoral guidelines throughout the process.



