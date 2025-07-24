MFUWE CONSTITUENTS LAUD UPND ADMINISTRATION’S TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP.



Lavushimanda, July 24, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has restated its unwavering dedication to enlightening citizens on various government development initiatives, urging communities to align with the party’s forward-looking vision.





Speaking at a vibrant rally in Lavushimanda ahead of the August 7 parliamentary by-election, Chingola Central Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga acknowledged that the party previously struggled to establish its presence in Mfuwe due to persistent political hostility.





Mulenga praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s comprehensive development blueprint, which he described as a life-changing agenda designed to uplift citizens across Zambia, irrespective of their tribe or region.





He pointed out that outdated schools and health centers are now being modernized, courtesy of increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF) under the UPND government.





The lawmaker emphasized that no child has paid school fees since the UPND took office, marking a new era of free education for all.





He also addressed falsehoods peddled by some politicians during the 2021 elections, which claimed that a Hichilema presidency would bring division, a notion now disproved by the government’s commitment to unity and equity.





Mulenga cited the expanded Social Cash Transfer, Cash for Work program, and timely distribution of farming inputs as examples of the administration’s inclusive development efforts that leave no one behind.





He passionately encouraged residents to support the UPND’s parliamentary candidate, Malama Mfunelo, in the upcoming by-election, assuring them that the party remains steadfast in its mission to deliver development for all.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM