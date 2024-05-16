MFUWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CLOSED

RE: CLOSURE OF MFUWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

I write to express my deep alarm and dismay at the communication dated May 16, 2024, received from the Zambia Airport Corporation Ltd (ZACL) notifying the aviation industry of the temporary closure of Mfuwe International Airport for an estimated three months.

This notice comes within a mere 24 hours of my verbal conversation with the Managing Director of ZACL assuring the Zambia Tourism Council that the airport would remain open and any action would be based on the outcome of a meeting of stakeholders where the Ministries of Transport and Logistics, and the Ministry of Tourism would be present.

As the Chairman of the Tourism Council of Zambia, it is my responsibility to convey the immense impact that such a sudden closure of a critical airport like Mfuwe International Airport will have on the tourism sector of our country.

We are just at the onset of the tourism season, and we have observed a significant increase in international travelers as

we are only now recovering from the Covid shutdown.

The closure of Mfuwe Airport will have devastating repercussions not only in this season but also in the following seasons.

The tourism industry in Zambia heavily relies on international travellers who come to experience our unique safari services.

These travellers make bookings months in advance and the sudden closure of Mfuwe Airport will force them to cancel their plans, leading to a loss of revenue for the entire sector.

Moreover, it will damage the credibility of Zambia as a reliable and sustainable destination for safari services.

It is crucial to understand that decisions like the closure of a major airport should not be made without proper consultation with all stakeholders, especially those in the tourism

sector.

Such unilateral actions can have long-lasting negative effects on the economy and the reputation of our country as a tourist destination.

It is our understanding that alternative plan can be put in place, as was done when the runways at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport runways underwent rehabilitation some years back.

Further, both these airports were much busier than Mfuwe, but did not close.

In conclusion, I urge you to reconsider the decision tod close Mfuwe International Airport and also ensure that all future decisions that impact the tourism sector are made with the consultation a and consideration of all relevant parties and key stakeholders.

Failure to do SO will have adverse effects not only on the tourism industry but also On the overall economy of Zambia.