Michael Carrick has been appointed Manchester United head coach on a full-time basis, the club have confirmed.





The former United midfielder, who was appointed in January until the end of the season following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, has been rewarded with the full-time job after securing a return to the Champions League.





United have won 11 of Carrick’s 16 games in charge, drawing three and losing two, in a run that started with a four-game winning streak and resounding triumphs over Manchester City and Arsenal.





He took over with United seventh in the Premier League, but Sunday’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest clinched third spot with a game to spare.





His backroom team of Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion are expected to be given new contracts.



‘From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,’ Carrick said.





‘Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.





‘Throughout the past five months this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness, and determination that we demand here.





‘Now it’s time to move forward together, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.’