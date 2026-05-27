Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris opens up on her battle with substance abuse

Paris Jackson has spoken about her struggle with addiction, saying her journey to sobriety was about rediscovering her identity rather than simply quitting substances.

Speaking on the podcast “Trying Not to Die,” hosted by Jack Osbourne, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson reflected on how alcohol and drugs altered her behaviour and sense of self. Paris said she was raised to be a kind and grounded person, but described how alcohol use would change her personality, making her act in ways she later found difficult to recognise.

She explained that during periods of addiction she felt she became “morally ugly,” adding that she now sees similar emotional patterns in other people struggling with substance dependence. The 26-year-old also revealed she went through multiple rounds of treatment for drug and alcohol use before eventually reaching a point where recovery began to take hold.

Paris said sobriety has allowed her to better understand herself and break away from destructive cycles she had experienced earlier in life. She added that she is now celebrating six years of sobriety, marking what she described as a major turning point in her personal and emotional wellbeing.