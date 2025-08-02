Michael Jackson’s dirty sock sells for over $8K at auction

A crystal-embroidered sock that deceased pop legend Michael Jackson wore during a show in Nice, France, was on Wednesday auctioned at over $8,000 in the European nation, France 24 reported.

Auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP that the sock in question was left around Jackson’s dressing room following the 1997 concert, adding that a technician found the prized item.

Specialist website interencheres.com also stated that the white athletic socks Jackson put on for his 1997 “HIStory World Tour” were fitted with rhinestones. Videos show Jackson, largely regarded as the “King of Pop,” wearing the socks as he performs his hit song Billie Jean.

And though the sock has worn off in recent times, that did not prevent the prized item from getting a buyer. “It really is an exceptional object – even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans,” Illy said.

The sock was ultimately auctioned at $8,822 following a previous valuation of $3,400-4,500. It is well known that Jackson’s memorabilia are highly sought-after and hot cakes anytime they are put up for sale.

Among Jackson’s expensive memorabilia that have been scooped up include the shiny glove he wore when he did his first “moonwalk” dance move in 1983. It was purchased for $350,000 by a gaming resort in Macau, France 24 reported.

Prior to that performance, Jackson wore a hat, and that accessory was bought for an amount of over $80,000 in 2023. It was sold in Paris.

Jackson died of acute cardiac arrest from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication on June 25, 2009. He was 50.

In 2011, Jackson’s former doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of the pop singer’s death and sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.