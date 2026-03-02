Middle East wakes to waves of fresh strikes as conflict widens

The UN nuclear watchdog said there was no indication that Israeli and US strikes on Iran have hit any nuclear facilities.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said: “Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran, up to now, we have no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities have been damaged or hit.”

“So far, no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran,” he said.

Grossi’s comments come after Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA said Sunday that Natanz — one of Iran’s three key Iranian nuclear facilities – had been attacked, Reuters reported.

US President Donald Trump has cited Iran’s potential nuclear threat as one of his reasons justifying US strikes on the country, contracting US intelligence on the matter, which has assessed that Iran is nearly a decade away from developing a “militarily-viable” intercontinental ballistic missile.