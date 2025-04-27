MIGHTY UPND STILL PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE -Spuki Mulemwa

MIGHTY UPND STILL PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE

27/4/25



The ruling UPND still remains the party of choice in Western Province due to the visionary pro poor leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, who prioritizes the wellbeing of the people.



Western Province has in the past suffered marginalization due to previous administrations’ lopsided development programming that concentrated mainly along the line rail, sidelining rural areas in the process.



However, this scenario changed significantly when President Hakainde Hichilema came to power after defeating PF in the 2021 polls, as he shared the national cake equitably.



The President has kept the promises he made to the people such as Free Education, which is the best equalizer and investment any administration can give to the youth.

The unprecedented massive recruitment of teachers, healthcare workers and other government wings.



The expanded and increased CDF is a game changer as sufficient resources are made available to the local communities for infrastructure development through devolution to all 156 constituencies countrywide.



Despite the devastating effects of the worst drought in the country’s history, no one died of hunger in Western Province and indeed Zambia as government put in place social security programs as a safety net to mitigate the effects of the devastating drought.



The road network left unattended to by previous administrations such as the Lusaka/Mongu road, which is an important economic road for the movement of people, goods and services is finally receiving a facelift, Nalikwanda road, Katunda/Lukulu road, Kalabo-Sikongo- Angola road are all set to be worked on.

Limulunga/Mongu road, Muoyo road and the first ever dual carriage way from Shopping Mall/Napsa roundabout are all done by the New Dawn Administration.



It’s for these reasons no political party or so called opposition alliance can unseat the mighty UPND in Western Province because President Hichilema has delivered where previous administrations lamentably failed.



The opposition or political alliance know that if elections were held today UPND would defeat and completely white wash them, especially here in Western Province where the people are enjoying the fruits of President Hichilema’s pro poor servant leadership, that prioritizes the wellbeing of the citizens first and foremost.



Incase you missed it, the mighty ruling UPND completely white washed the opposition in previous by elections in Ndanda, Sikongo and Nalikwanda, we are therefore confident of defeating the opposition emphatically in 2026 as UPND is indeed the party of choice in Western Province.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.