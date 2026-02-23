Migrants’ Bodies Wash Ashore Near Tripoli, Libya

At least five migrant bodies, including two women, have washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town about 73 kilometers east of Tripoli, according to local police.





Hassan Al-Ghawil, head of investigations at the Qasr al-Akhyar police station, told Reuters that residents discovered the bodies along the Emhamid Al-Sharif shoreline and alerted authorities. He added that witnesses reported seeing a child’s body briefly wash ashore before being pulled back into the sea by strong waves. The coast guard has been asked to search for the child.





The bodies were described as dark-skinned individuals, and some were reportedly found still inside black inflatable lifebuoys. The Libyan Red Crescent has been notified to recover the remains. Authorities fear more bodies could surface.





Libya has remained a major transit route for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, particularly since the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Ongoing instability and factional conflict have left migrants vulnerable to exploitation and dangerous sea crossings.





Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration reported that 53 migrants, including two babies, were dead or missing after a rubber boat capsized off the coast of Zuwara.





A recent United Nations report also warned that migrants in Libya face serious risks, including torture, sexual violence, and forced labor, calling for a halt to the return of intercepted migrant boats to the country until human rights protections are guaranteed.



