Mikango United Players, Supporters Allegedly Kill Referee During Andrew Lubusha Tournament in Chipangali



May 8, 2026



By Albert Nyirenda



The Eastern Post



A 55-year-old referee has allegedly been BEATEN to DEATH 💀 by players and supporters of MIKANGO UNITED FOOTBALL TEAM during a football tournament in Chief MAFUTA’s area of Chipangali District.





The incident happened yesterday between 12:05 hours and 13:30 hours at MCHENGA Primary School Ground during the ANDREW LUBUSHA Football Tournament.



Eastern Province Police Commissioner ROBERTSON MWEEMBA has confirmed the incident to The Eastern Post.





Mr. Mweemba identified the deceased as DONALD TONGA of Madalistso Farm in Chief Mafuta’s area, Chipangali District.





Police say the matter was reported to MGUDUBU Police Post, under Chipata Central Police Station, around 14:30 hours through a phone call by the deceased’s son, Jones Tonga, aged 30.





According to police, Donald Tonga was allegedly attacked by players and supporters of Mikango United Football Team from RABAN Village in Chief Mshaba’s area over suspected poor officiating during a replayed football match against Leopard United of Magodi Village.





Police investigations reveal that the Andrew Lubusha Football Tournament was organised on 25th April, 2026 and involved 16 teams from Chief Mafuta and surrounding chiefdoms. The tournament, sponsored by Chipangali Member of Parliament Honourable Andrew Lubusha, had a total prize money of K5,000 to be shared among participating teams.





Mr. Tonga had reportedly been appointed by the tournament executive committee as the sole referee for the entire competition, without assistant referees or linesmen.





Trouble is said to have started on 5th May, 2026 during a match involving Mikango United and Leopard United when the referee AWARDED a penalty to Leopard United in the 77th minute while Mikango United was leading 2-1.





The decision allegedly caused confusion and disputes among players, forcing the match to be postponed.



Police say a meeting involving both teams was later held on 6th May, 2026 where it was agreed that the game would be replayed from the first minute.





The replayed match reportedly kicked off yesterday around 11:40 hours with the now deceased Donald Tonga officiating as centre referee after the officially appointed referee, JONES TONGA, was absent.





During the first half, a FOUL was allegedly committed but the referee did not blow the whistle, a situation which ANGERED players from Mikango United.





It is alleged that the players immediately confronted and assaulted the referee before chasing him as he attempted to flee for safety.



Police say the suspects allegedly used fists, kicks, stones, sticks and a bamboo stick to attack him.





Supporters and players from Leopard United reportedly did not participate in the assault, although some football fans allegedly attempted to rescue the referee but failed.



The victim was later rushed to CHAMASONGO Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.





Police officers who visited the clinic found the body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the left side of the head, which was the only visible injury.





Mr. MWEEMBA said no arrests has been made the matter is still under investigation.