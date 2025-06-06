Mike Johnson express disappointment in Elon Musk, reveal conversation he had with him about the bill two days ago

United States House Speaker, Mike Johnson has promised to place a call on Elon Musk with immidiate effect.

Caught in the middle of ongoing issues surrounding the president, Johnson has expressed surprise and disappointment at Elon Musk’s stance.

The US house Speaker noticed he spoke with Elon Musk just two days ago and the Tesla boss initially seemed to understand the bill’s merits.

Earlier, Johnson downplayed the feud, emphasizing that it was only policy differences and not personal conflict.

Things however escalated quickly and has now turned into a public feud between the United States president and Elon Musk.

Johnson mentioned earlier today that he was on his way to call Elon Musk in a bid to address the ongoing public attacks, which have included threats to politically target lawmakers supporting the bill.

Just for you to know few things about the rift, it actually got deepened with Donald Trump escalating tensions with many accusations online.

Trump even suggested on Truth Social that terminating Musk’s government subsidies and contracts could save billions.

This made Elon Musk fired back with personal allegations, including references to Trump’s and the Epstein files.