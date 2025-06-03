Mike Lindell claims ‘Satan’ controls voting machines ahead of defamation trial

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said “Satan” was behind allegedly rigged voting machines ahead of his defamation trial.

At a press conference outside the courthouse in Denver on Monday, Lindell was asked who had access to the computer algorithms that he claimed were used to rig the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.

“Mike, can I ask you, who’s got access to the computer algorithms?” a woman wondered. “That’s what’s controlling the election.”

“Well, you asked me who’s done this to our country,” Lindell replied. “It’s the uniparty, Deep State Globalists, and the CCP. That’s who I believe.”

“There’s so many different accesses because all computers are vulnerable,” he continued. “But when you have a computer, you just change a zero.”

Lindell insisted that larger forces were at play in the election.

“And this is much bigger than all of us, that it’s beyond, you know, she asked who has access,” he said. “We’re in a battle of biblical proportions of evil and good… And when you say who’s behind it all, Satan, there’s one.”

“You know, this is a nation that turned its back on God.”