MIKE MULABE REACTS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PRESS CONFERENCE WITH RENEWED HOPE FOR COMMUNITIES





November 2025

Kabwata, Lusaka



Community activist Mike Mulabe has expressed deep optimism and renewed confidence in the country’s developmental trajectory following President Hakainde Hichilema’s national press conference delivered earlier today.





Speaking from Kabwata, Mr. Mulabe said the President’s address was not only reassuring but also a powerful reminder of how far the nation has progressed under the UPND administration. He noted that before the President even delved into matters of national concern such as political violence, he began by outlining concrete, measurable achievements that have transformed the lives of ordinary Zambians.





Mr. Mulabe emphasized that one of the most remarkable milestones highlighted was the mass recruitment of over 30,000 public service workers, an effort he described as “unprecedented in Zambia’s history.” He noted that the President’s “formula of eight” clearly demonstrated the multiplier effect of such recruitment — showing that the impact extends far beyond the individuals employed, positively affecting millions of dependents across the country.





On free education, Mr. Mulabe echoed the President’s call not to trivialize its significance. He recalled the President’s reminder that over 2.6 million children are now in school due to this policy — children who would otherwise be sitting at home due to financial constraints. He further appreciated the government’s commitment to producing desks locally, which empowers communities while improving learning environments.





Importantly, Mr. Mulabe commended the President for openly acknowledging the current energy challenges the nation is facing. He said such honesty from the Head of State inspires trust, especially when accompanied by clear solutions and interventions.





The most striking announcement for him was the directive for all 156 constituencies to generate at least 2 megawatts of power using Constituency Development Funds (CDF). Mr. Mulabe said this revelation “changes the trajectory of local development” and places a new responsibility on local leadership to ensure that the opportunity is not wasted.





“The President has made it clear — the plan is in place, and funds are available,” he said, referencing the US$100 million earmarked for this national energy initiative. “Now the responsibility falls on us in constituencies like Kabwata to take ownership, innovate, and generate our two megawatts. This will not only reduce pressure on the national grid but will also allow communities to benefit directly before power is sold externally.”





Mr. Mulabe described the President’s press briefing as one that “restored confidence, provided clarity, and reignited a national spirit of participation in development.”





He urged residents of Kabwata and other constituencies to remain proactive and fully engaged as the government rolls out initiatives aimed at bringing sustainable solutions closer to the community level.



Mike Mulabe



ODM