Mike Tyson’s wife bans him from stepping into ring again after Jake Paul Netflix farce

Mike Tyson’s wife, Lakiha Spicer, has no intentions of seeing her husband return to the boxing ring after his recent Netflix-documented fight against Jake Paul.

The 58-year-old boxing legend faced Paul, who is 30 years his junior in Netflix’s first boxing event last month at AT&T Stadium.

The hype came along just fine, yet the eight-round fight ended in a unanimous decision loss for Tyson and drew lots of criticism from fans, who believed the bout was staged for financial gain.

Mike Tyson’s son, Amir, revealed that the fight may be his father’s last after hearing conversations between the legendary boxer and his wife. “I think he’s done,” Amir told Seconds Out.

“My stepmom, she’s saying he’s done, and they’re a team. That’s husband-and-wife stuff.”

However, Amir candidly stated that convincing his father to hang up the gloves for good would be a really tough challenge.

“That chat would be a waste of time! He is his own man. If I say too much, he’d only tell me to shut up and remind me I’m not his dad. I can say my part, but he is the grown-up, and he will do whatever he wants.” he told SunSport.

Amir hopes that Tyson will see the recent fight as his last and draw the curtain on competing in the ring.

“I’ll chip in and say, ‘That was a great last fight, leave it at that.’ But if he wants to do it, then nobody is going to stop him, because he loves it,” he said.

The bout was originally scheduled for July but got postponed due to Tyson’s health concerns, as an ulcer flare-up led the former world heavyweight champion to take a break from training.

Despite his initial worries, Amir expressed pride in seeing his father perform at such a high level against the younger and faster Jake Paul.

“I was very proud,” he said. “But yes, of course, I was worried. I knew he wasn’t going to get knocked down or out because he can take those punches. But, at the same time, Jake is younger, faster, and bigger. When you get older, your cardio diminishes.”

Tyson’s son praised his father’s efforts in going the full length of the fight at 58 years old and called it a “Rocky XI moment.”

“Most athletes finish and retire into the sunset, but for him to remain this relevant for so many generations—it shows you everything,” Amir said. “I am very proud.”

For now, whether or not Tyson will return to the ring remains uncertain. However, his family appears unified in hopes that the recent fight draws the end to his unparalleled career.