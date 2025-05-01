MILES SAMPA BACK TO BASE: PF’S COMEDY, COMEBACKS & THE LOOMING 2026 SHOWDOWN



The FOX Newspaper | Editorial



First of all—Miles Sampa, you brave, hilarious, unpredictable son of Zambian politics—we salute you. You’ve done what most political actors fear: admit defeat (or reality), swallow pride (along with a very spicy plate of Zambian humble pie), and hand back the reins of the Patriotic Front (PF) to the man whose political shadow you never quite escaped—Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



But before we start popping non-alcoholic champagne bottles for this “PF reunion special”, let’s rewind a little and allow ourselves a few laughs.



Miles Sampa: The Political DJ Who Couldn’t Find the Beat



Remember when Miles “rebranded” PF like it was a struggling bus station?

Remember when he installed Morgan Ng’ona as Secretary General and handed party decisions to Facebook Lives?

Remember when he banned Given Lubinda and Chagwa like they were unruly guests at a wedding?



We laughed. We cringed. We rolled our eyes like tired Zesco customers during load shedding.



But now—plot twist—Miles has done a full U-turn on Great East Road. The DJ finally handed the aux cord back to the guy with the playlist. He has reinstated Chagwa as party leader and even kicked out his own SG Morgan to make room for Raphael Nakacinda—yes, Nakachinda, the political sponge who’s somehow soaked up every position except president… but keeps trying.



The Sampa Surrender: What Does It Mean for PF?



Let’s face it—PF never lost the ground. What they lost was the compass.

Their structures, especially in rural provinces, are still intact. The cadres may be quieter now, but they haven’t disappeared. PF has been like a powerful bus—no driver, no direction.



Now that Chagwa is back, the party finally has a “face.” But wait—didn’t the courts bar him from running in 2026? So now what? Does PF plan to prop him up as a figurehead while someone else runs in his name? Or are we about to see some “technical interpretations of eligibility”?





Either way, Zambian politics just got juicier than a plate of village chicken stew.



Chabinga and the Last Days of Political Clownery



Now, let’s not forget Robert Chabinga, the accidental PF president who expelled everyone including the carpet he was standing on. He tried to run PF like a WhatsApp group admin—kicking people out and forwarding party notices like spam.



And let’s clap for Patriotic Given Lubinda—a man who has stayed loyal to Chagwa even when it meant political exile, media humiliation, and occasional silence that said: “I’m still here… I think.”



As for Nakachinda? The man has nine lives. He’s the cat of PF politics. Every time you count him out, he resurfaces with a press conference and a new position.



Tonse–SP, UKA on the Fence, and PF’s Legal Headache



In the wider political theatre, the Tonse Alliance is now flirting with the Socialist Party—talks of fielding a single candidate are gaining momentum. Is it a trial run for by-elections? Or is this the 2026 presidential test run?



Then there’s the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)—watching PF regroup from the terraces. UKA has its own roster of seasoned politicians, but now they must decide: do they go it alone, or start rehearsing Plan B in harmony with the “Plan B” choir currently humming in PF’s corridors?



Meanwhile in UPND: Whispers of Trouble



While PF regroups, a few cracks are showing in the UPND camp—party infighting, grassroots frustration, and the growing perception of power disconnect.

It’s still early days, but history warns us: political arrogance, cadre activity, and delayed reforms were the ghosts that haunted PF… and they’ve started visiting new homes.



But we digress. Today is about PF.



Final Thoughts: This Is Just the Beginning



So here we are—PF is once again a force to reckon with, even if the driver can’t legally run for office. UPND is still in power, but the chessboard is shifting. The Socialist Party is humming protest songs in the corner, and UKA is calculating its next move.